Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Receives $67.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCBS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $59,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $562.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

