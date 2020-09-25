Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Receives $67.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCBS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 24th.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $75.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $562.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $59,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

