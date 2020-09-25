Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nikola from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. Nikola has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Nikola’s revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton acquired 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

