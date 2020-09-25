Nikola (NKLA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/23/2020 – Nikola was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

9/22/2020 – Nikola had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $50.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Nikola had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Nikola had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2020 – Nikola was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/25/2020 – Nikola is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Nikola was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

8/3/2020 – Nikola is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Nikola stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 294,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,152,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.83. Nikola Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nikola Corporation will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,198,483,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,442,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,159,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,530,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $40,005,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

