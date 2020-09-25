NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

NioCorp Developments Ltd (TSE:NB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.82. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 76,378 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $190.43 million and a PE ratio of -38.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.60.

About NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

