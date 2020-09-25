NOIA Network Price Down 18.6% This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $20.67 million and $410,461.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.19 or 0.04771234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00059317 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034047 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.