Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Stock Price Down 25%

Nortec Minerals Corp (CVE:NVT) traded down 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 516,103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 290,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33.

About Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, lithium, copper, and nickel ores. The company holds a 49% interest in the Tammela Project in southern Finland; and an option to earn 80% interest in four exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa, as well as evaluates various opportunities in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nortec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.