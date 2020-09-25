NPCoin Trading Down 16.1% This Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a market cap of $1.92 million and $2,589.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00047681 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

