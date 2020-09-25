Nyerium Market Cap Reaches $6,683.61 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Nyerium has a total market cap of $6,683.61 and $3.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00025243 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003476 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004199 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 35,999,983 coins and its circulating supply is 31,115,356 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

