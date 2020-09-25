ODEM Price Reaches $0.0230 on Major Exchanges (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $153,146.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ODEM has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043536 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.85 or 0.04746732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033880 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars.

