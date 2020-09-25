Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) fell 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.00. 765,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 182,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODT. ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $417.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $276,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 125,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $1,862,739.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,196,531 shares of company stock valued at $17,138,903. 48.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

