ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.75 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00006130 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $34,111.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,741.90 or 1.00260588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000414 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00166371 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

