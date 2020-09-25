Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,242 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $87.58. 615,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,483. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.