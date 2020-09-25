Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of OFLX opened at $134.10 on Friday. Omega Flex has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $144.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.59 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 36.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omega Flex stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Omega Flex worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

