ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. 392,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,581,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.62, a PEG ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,382 shares of company stock worth $3,915,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 67,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

