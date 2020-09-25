OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Shares of OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $4.36. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 209,390 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on ONCS shares. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 2,398,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,796,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.51% of OncoSec Medical worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.