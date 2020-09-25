Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of ONCT stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.45% and a negative return on equity of 147.33%. Analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.
