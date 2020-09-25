Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.45% and a negative return on equity of 147.33%. Analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Carter bought 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $150,000.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,088.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical (Usa) Shanghai bought 1,049,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $2,497,374.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,172,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,069 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.