ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.15.

OKE opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ONEOK by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ONEOK by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,804,000 after purchasing an additional 224,844 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

