OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $276.87

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.87 and traded as high as $277.00. OneSavings Bank shares last traded at $267.40, with a volume of 537,564 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 260.97. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.63.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

