Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSPN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Onespan alerts:

Onespan stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,607. The stock has a market cap of $816.99 million, a PE ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89. Onespan has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Onespan’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onespan by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,285,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,848,000 after acquiring an additional 107,992 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,263,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Onespan by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,010,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 480,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Onespan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57,695 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Onespan by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 226,401 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.