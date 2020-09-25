Opal Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Opal has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opal has a market capitalization of $51,969.89 and $2.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004151 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000525 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000894 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal Coin Profile

OPAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com . Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

