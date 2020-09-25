Oppenheimer Raises Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $37.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.24 on Monday. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,831 shares of company stock valued at $702,011. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Exelixis by 893.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 887,855 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

