Oppenheimer Raises Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $190.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $133.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $161.03 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.93.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after buying an additional 67,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 56.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

