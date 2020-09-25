Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $160.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush upped their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $115.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.86. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

