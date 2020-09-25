Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCOM. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $29.87. 258,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,233,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $38.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Trip.com Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 544,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,052,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

