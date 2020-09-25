Opus 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Opus has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a market capitalization of $208,578.70 and $13.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00040813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00229147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.01459920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00203376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.