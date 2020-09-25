Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.57

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.91. Orbit International shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 1,594 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $17.75 million, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.