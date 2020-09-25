Orbitcoin (ORB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $343,699.31

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $343,699.31 and approximately $347.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041979 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,697.97 or 1.00268709 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00638360 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.01296017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005352 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009101 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00109990 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

