Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) and TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) and TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Organogenesis and TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis $260.98 million 1.51 -$40.45 million ($0.42) -8.93 TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S $6.99 million 23.83 -$27.00 million ($0.82) -5.48

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Organogenesis. Organogenesis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Organogenesis and TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis 0 0 4 0 3.00 TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Organogenesis presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 120.00%. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 156.12%. Given TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S is more favorable than Organogenesis.

Profitability

This table compares Organogenesis and TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis -13.58% -101.41% -17.86% TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S -1,514.38% -129.25% -66.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Organogenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.4% of Organogenesis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Organogenesis has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Organogenesis beats TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types. Its surgical and sports medicine products comprise ReNu for in-office joint and tendon applications; NuCel for bony fusion in the spine and extremities; NuShield and Affinity for surgical applications in targeted soft tissue repairs; and PuraPly AM for the surgical treatment of open wounds. The company's pipeline products include TransCyte for the treatment of second- and third-degree burns; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; Novachor for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds; Gintuit for the treatment of mucogingival conditions in adults; and PuraPly XT and PuraPly MZ for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds, as well as for surgical treatment of open wounds. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician offices. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent agencies. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site. The company provides various product candidates that target various areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology. Its lead product candidate is TLC599, is an intraarticular injectable BioSeizer formulation of the API steroid dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP) that is in Phase II clinical trials for knee osteoarthritis pain. The company's product candidates also comprises TLC399, BioSeizer formulation of DSP intended as an intravitreal injection for the treatment of macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion; TLC590, a non-opioid anesthetic for post-surgical pain management; and TLC178, an API to treat rhabdomyosarcoma. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan with offices in Hsinchu, Hong Kong, Leiden, Melbourne, Shanghai, South San Francisco, and Tokyo.

