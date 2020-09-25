Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.72

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and traded as low as $2.41. Orocobre shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 39,430 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $775.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09.

Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

