Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

Shares of Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $4.29. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 35,481 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ossen Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

Get Ossen Innovation alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ossen Innovation stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Ossen Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Ossen Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ossen Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.