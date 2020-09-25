Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Receives $61.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.43.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000.

OTIS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. 16,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.33.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

