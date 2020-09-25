Outfront Media Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,361 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,112% compared to the typical volume of 378 call options.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 90,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.