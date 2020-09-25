Pacific Biosciences of California Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,022 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 450% compared to the average volume of 549 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 380,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,633. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.03. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $2,906,070.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,612,379.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after buying an additional 801,506 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,363,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after buying an additional 984,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after buying an additional 511,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,796,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after buying an additional 1,514,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,665,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.