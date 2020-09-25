Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded by Northland Securities to “Outperform”

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCRX. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $57.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -228.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,520,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,216 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $137,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,946 shares of company stock worth $16,833,961. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.