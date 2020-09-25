Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) vs. James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Financial Contrast

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for James River Group and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Palomar 0 1 5 0 2.83

James River Group currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. Palomar has a consensus price target of $70.50, suggesting a potential downside of 28.69%. Given James River Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than Palomar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares James River Group and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $907.13 million 1.45 $38.34 million $1.40 30.69 Palomar $113.30 million 22.22 $10.62 million $1.73 57.14

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. James River Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

James River Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of James River Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares James River Group and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group -0.38% 4.42% 0.72% Palomar 28.80% 17.46% 10.34%

Summary

Palomar beats James River Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, agriculture, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, Missouri, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Alabama, Connecticut, and Mississippi. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

