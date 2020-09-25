Pamp Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00005750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $1.49 million and $1.16 million worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $509.40 or 0.04774435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033919 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Pamp Network Token Profile

PAMP is a token. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

