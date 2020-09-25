Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.13. Panoro Minerals shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 50,000 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $22.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.64.

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Panoro Minerals Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Panoro Minerals news, Director William John Boden sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,304,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,618.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

