Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Panoro Minerals shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 33,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $22.43 million and a P/E ratio of -125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

Get Panoro Minerals alerts:

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Panoro Minerals Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William John Boden sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,304,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,618.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Panoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.