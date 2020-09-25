Par Pacific’s (PARR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $6.84 on Monday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 707,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 184,670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 234,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

