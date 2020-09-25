ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $64,147.71 and approximately $21.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001897 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00431266 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000483 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

