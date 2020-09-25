Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Raised to $9.25

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $9.21 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $26.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,757,000 after acquiring an additional 313,533 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after buying an additional 404,971 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

