Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.12. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 397,346 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Patriot Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGOL)

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 240 acres in Nevada. The company also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada.

