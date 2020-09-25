Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and traded as low as $8.55. Patriot Transportation shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 232 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATI. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Patriot Transportation by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 271,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Patriot Transportation by 102.9% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 336,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 170,494 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Patriot Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

