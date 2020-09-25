Payfair Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Payfair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $24,098.69 and $995.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Payfair Profile

Payfair (PFR) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars.

