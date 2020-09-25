PCHAIN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $203,012.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and $203,012.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.30 or 0.04746858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002140 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

