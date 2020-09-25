Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Raised to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 16,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,480. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 157.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,638 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.