Peel Hunt Lowers Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to Buy

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CELTF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Centamin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.91. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

