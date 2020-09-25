Peercoin Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $6.69 million and $32,131.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,713.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.11 or 0.02026445 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001403 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00666805 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,503,973 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.