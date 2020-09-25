Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post sales of $250.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $253.30 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $216.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $269,477.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,374.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,690 shares of company stock worth $3,988,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,463. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $135.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -123.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

